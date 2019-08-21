Rutherford Co Sheriff’s Office cracks down on speeders with new signs

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – The speed limit on Burnt Knob Road in Rutherford County is clearly posted, 35 mph, but many drivers arent following the signs.

“It wasnt designed to hold as much traffic as it has now, so you get a lot of speeders now,” said Sgt. Michael Rodgers, with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The road is filled with sharp curves and hills, but still the motorists go faster than they should says Sgt. Rodgers.

“The guy over at the Rogers group had been getting some complaints about speeders in the area,” said Sgt. Michael Rodgers. “So they offered to actually purchase these signs and donate them to the sheriff’s office to be used on this roadway.”

As the driver approaches, the speed of the car is displayed on a digital sign under the speed limit sign.

“It is having a positive affect and they are slowing people down.”

Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies are also patrolling the road to enforce the speed limit.

The Rogers Group Inc. donated two flashing light signs with built-in radar.

A second sign will be posted at the end of Burnt Knob Road soon.