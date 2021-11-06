Rutherford Co. Schools’ employees to receive bonuses up to $1,000

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County Schools are finding ways for employees to stay amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the county announced that employees within the Rutherford County Schools’ district will receive bonuses up to $1,000 to compensate for the additional tasks assigned to them because of the pandemic.

In a release, Rutherford County Schools’ assistant superintendent for budget and finance Doug Badary said, “the federal government realized there is a lot more burden falling on the schools.”

The one-time bonuses were approved unanimously under the request of Director of Schools Bill Spurlock, and there is an order at which each employee will receive their bonus.

According to a release, classified and certified employees that were employed prior to October 1, 2021, and remain employed until Dec.17 of this year will qualify for the first $500 payment in Jan. 2022. Employees who remain employed between Jan-May 2022 will then qualify for the additional $500 payment.

In order to qualify for a payment, employees cannot break employment during either time periods to receive a bonus. Newly hired employees that are hired between now and December can only qualify for the second $500 payment.

Nutrition employees do not qualify for the bonus but are being paid a separate $500 in January.

