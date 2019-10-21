Rutherford Co. fire officials: Playground intentionally set fire

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are actively searching for the individuals responsible for intentionally setting a playground on fire.

According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, a fire was set to the playground at Wilson Elementary in the early morning hours of Saturday.

Authorities were able to review surveillance footage and say it appears three people started the fire.

Anyone with information should call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017, or email fireprevention@rutherfordcountytn.gov.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.