Rutherford Co. crews battled car fire off I-24

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – There were no injuries reported after a car caught fire on an interstate Thursday night.

According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, it happened in the eastbound lanes of I-24 near mile marker 73.

Crews from Almaville Volunteer Fire Department responded as well.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived, but the fire was quickly extinguished.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation, and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office also helped during the incident.