Russia to soon ban entry of Chinese to shield from new virus

by: The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Russia says it will temporarily ban Chinese nationals from entering the country amid the outbreak of the new virus centered in China that has infected more than 73,000 people. A decree signed Tuesday by the Russian prime minister says that the entry ban goes into effect on Thursday at midnight Moscow time (2100 GMT).

Officials said the ban was approved due to the “worsening epidemiological situation” in China. Meanwhile, Germany says it will send to China a second shipment of medical aid supplies, worth 150,000 euros ($162,000), to help fight the epidemic. The shipment will include protection gear and disinfectants.

The virus has killed 1,868 patients in mainland China and five others elsewhere, including one in France.

