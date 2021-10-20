Russellville Schools to dismiss early Friday due to bus driver shortage

RUSSELLVILLE, NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A school district in Kentucky has announced they will be dismissing class early Friday due to a bus driver shortage.

Russellville Independent Schools took to Facebook to make the announcement, saying it’s the “only option left after exhausting all other possibilities.”

The district says they have more transportation obligations to their district and schools on Friday than they can cover with bus drivers.

Friday’s early dismissal for the district’s schools is as follows:

Russellville Middle School – 1:30 p.m.

Russellville High School – 1:30 p.m.

Russellville Preschool Academy – 1:30 p.m.

Stevenson Elementary School – 2:05 p.m.

All Russellville Independent Schools staff are required to work their regular hours.