Runaway teen tied to Gallatin missing person case may have been seen in AL

DOTHAN, Alabama (WKRN) — Police in Alabama say they may have spotted a 16-year-old girl involved in a missing person case.

A missing boy out of Gallatin prompted police to be on the lookout for his reported runaway cousin, Amberlyn Clare. Police in Alabama said she may have been seen at the National Peanut Festival in Dothan on Sunday wearing a grey hoodie and jeans.

Jacob F. Clare, Noah and Amber Clare (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department)

Investigators believe Amberlyn’s uncle Jacob Clare left Kentucky with her either late Friday night or early Saturday morning to drop off his son Noah who never arrived in Gallatin, TN. Jacob was last seen driving a grey Subaru.

Since then, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Noah.

https://twitter.com/TBInvestigation/status/1458129558763360256/photo/1

Anyone with information should call Gallatin Police at 615-451-3838 or Dothan Police at 334-793-0215.