‘Ruff Mudder’ event held in Lebanon for local pups

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local pups got their own mudding event Saturday in Lebanon.
Pet owners gathered at Neal Farms in Lebanon for “Ruff Mudder”, a spinoff from “Tough Mudder” host by pet retailer Chewy and Tough Mudder.
Pets and their owners were put through seven pet-friendly mud-filled events:
- Mini Everest – Strong hind legs are needed to build momentum and speed to get over the top of this slick, four-foot-high quarter-pipe.
- Boa Constrictor – Dogs will scratch and slide through to the other side of this dark and muddy tunnel.
- Mud Mile (x2) – A classic Tough Mudder fan favorite, this mile of mud is doggy heaven. Pups climb over every mound and wade through every valley to conquer this obstacle.
- Mini Berlin Walls (x2) – A mud-slicked two-foot-tall wall requiring precise paw-eye coordination to cleanly jump over.
- Mini Mudderhorn – The grand finale of Ruff Mudder has dogs ascending over this thrilling obstacle, reaching victory at the top.