Royal Caribbean announces voluntary suspension of cruising

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Davidson County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into the death of an inmate in his cell at Hill Detention Center.

Officers found 32-year-old Drew Stennett around 11:46 a.m. unresponsive. Correctional staff performed CPR and transported Stennett to Nashville General Hospital at Meharry where he was pronounced dead around 12:27 p.m. Stennett has been seen by medical staff earlier in the day and was screened during the booking process.