YONKERS, NY (ABC) — Starting a new job can be difficult, but one fireman has another word to describe his first day: memorable. Michael Iacovello is a New York firefighter fresh out of the academy.

On his first shift, a 9-1-1 call came in from right across the street from the firehouse. A woman was in labor and her baby was in distress.

He helped her deliver a baby girl. He says moments like this are just part of the job.