Rollover crash closes White Bridge Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A rollover crash closed White Bridge Pike in West Nashville early Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the 200 block of White Bridge Pike around 3 a.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police told News 2 the vehicle hit a utility pole and flipped onto its roof. The driver was the only occupant and was able to exit the vehicle on their own. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed between Corbett Lane and Oakmont Circle. It is not known when it will reopen to traffic.