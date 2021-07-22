Rolling Stones to play Nissan Stadium in October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rolling Stones will kick off the second leg of their NO FILTER tour in the fall, which includes a stop in Nashville.

The band made the announcement Thursday morning and revealed they would play Nissan Stadium on Oct. 9.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!” Mick Jagger said in a statement.

Keith Richards added, “We’re back on the road! See you there!”

The second leg of the tour kicks off Sept. 26 in St. Louis, Missouri and ends Nov. 20 with a stop in Austin, Texas.

NO FILTER tour schedule:

September 26, 2021 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America’s Center

September 30, 2021 Charlotte, NC Bank Of America Stadium

October 4, 2021 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Field

October 9, 2021 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

October 13, 2021 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

October 17, 2021 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

October 24, 2021 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

October 29, 2021 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

November 2, 2021 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium

November 6, 2021 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

November 11, 2021 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 15, 2021 Detroit, MI Ford Field

November 20, 2021 Austin, TX Circuit of The Americas

Tickets are currently on sale. CLICK HERE for more information on how to attend.

The band said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performances.