Rolling Stones to play Nissan Stadium in October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rolling Stones will kick off the second leg of their NO FILTER tour in the fall, which includes a stop in Nashville.

The band made the announcement Thursday morning and revealed they would play Nissan Stadium on Oct. 9.

“I’m so excited to get back on the stage again and want to thank everyone for their patience. See you soon!” Mick Jagger said in a statement.

Keith Richards added, “We’re back on the road! See you there!”

The second leg of the tour kicks off Sept. 26 in St. Louis, Missouri and ends Nov. 20 with a stop in Austin, Texas.

NO FILTER tour schedule:

September 26, 2021                     St. Louis, MO                   The Dome at America’s Center
September 30, 2021                     Charlotte, NC                   Bank Of America Stadium
October 4, 2021                             Pittsburgh, PA                 Heinz Field
October 9, 2021                             Nashville, TN                   Nissan Stadium
October 13, 2021                          New Orleans, LA             New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
October 17, 2021                          Los Angeles, CA               SoFi Stadium
October 24, 2021                          Minneapolis, MN            U.S. Bank Stadium
October 29, 2021                          Tampa, FL                         Raymond James Stadium
November 2, 2021                        Dallas, TX                         Cotton Bowl Stadium
November 6, 2021                        Las Vegas, NV                  Allegiant Stadium
November 11, 2021                      Atlanta, GA                      Mercedes-Benz Stadium
November 15, 2021                      Detroit, MI                       Ford Field
November 20, 2021                      Austin, TX                         Circuit of The Americas

Tickets are currently on sale. CLICK HERE for more information on how to attend.

The band said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performances.

