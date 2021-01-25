Rogersville FD: 4 firefighters injured after fire destroys home

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Rogersville on Sunday.

According to a report from the Rogersville Fire Department, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 1100 block of Bradford Street at 6:56 p.m.

The report says fire crews had been told that the fire had already broken through the roof before they arrived.

RFD reports the structure was already “over 50% involved in flames” and the fire was spreading through the attic area.

RFD reported four firefighters received minor injuries while fighting the fire. Firefighters from both Striggersville Volunteer Fire Department and RFD were injured.

Officials said two of the injured firefighters were transported to a nearby hospital and were treated. They have been released as of Monday morning.

Everyone inside the home was able to escape without injury, according to RFD.

The home received extensive damage and is considered a total loss, along with all personal property at the home.