Rocky Top man arrested, charged in shooting death of neighbor

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Rocky Top Police Department has resulted in an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Rocky Top Saturday morning.

According to authorities, TBI Agents joined the Rocky Top Police Department to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of David Ray Roach, Jr. shortly before 8:00 a.m

Rocky Top officers received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Willow Lane.

According to reports, officers found Roach outside of the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that George M. Patterson, the victim’s neighbor, was the individual responsible for his death.

Patterson was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Homicide.

He was booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

