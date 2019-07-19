Rock slams through windshield of truck driving on I-65 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro high school student was nearly hit by a rock as it slammed through the windshield of the truck she was riding in Friday morning on Interstate 65 in Nashville.

Brinda Khamxomphou told News 2 she was traveling to Wisconsin for a family reunion when the incident happened in the northbound lanes near the Dickerson Pike exit.

Khamxomphou said her father was driving the truck in the far left lane, when the rock creashed through the windshield, nearly missing the high schooler, as she sat in the backseat between her mother and brother.

“It was like a big loud bang that came straight through the window,” she explained. “Everyone in the back was covered in glass. There was glass everywhere, so we couldn’t move.”

Khamxomphou said the rock just barely missed her. She suffered some cuts but did not need treatment.

“Luckily, I dodged in time before it could’ve hit me, which could’ve cost my life,” she added.

Metro police said they are investigating the possibility that the rock was thrown from a nearby sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.