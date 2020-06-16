Robertson County restaurant closed through Friday, employees roommate tests positive for COVID-19

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A restaurant in Robertson County is closed through Friday after restaurant staff said an employees roommate tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the roommate is doing well thus far, and their employee isn’t exhibiting any symptoms of the virus.

Out of an abundance of caution, we will immediately be closing the restaurant for sterilization as well as sending all employees for testing. We plan to reopen on Friday with all employees who have received a clean bill of health. Please keep our employee and their roommate in your thoughts and prayers as they recover. Depot Bar & Grill

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)