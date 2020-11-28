Robertson County mother dies after shooting at Springfield home

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mother has died after being shot at a Springfield home, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 46-yaer-old Melanie Dempsey succumbed to her injuries. She was shot in the head Friday morning at a home in Springfield. her daughter was also wounded in the shooting.

Both victims were shot around 1 a.m. at a residence on Boyd Holland Road. Dempsey and her daughter were both taken to a nearby hospital. Her daughter has injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies identified the suspected gunman as 38-year-old Robert Mitchell. They said Mitchell lived with the victims and shot both of them after a domestic situation involving the 46-year-old woman.

“The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office regrets to inform that 46 year old Melanie Dempsey, one of the victims from the Friday morning shooting, has passed away. Investigators are working with the District Attorney’s Office on upgrading charges for Robert D. Mitchell.” Robertson County Sheriff’s Office