Robertson County man charged with vehicular homicide following Nashville crash, blood alcohol level 2 times legal limit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Robertson County man was arrested for vehicular homicide in connection to a crash from 2019, according to Metro police.

61-year-old Stephen Avrit, of Greenbrier, is currently in the Metro Jail on a grand jury indictment charging him with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault from a van crash on July 11, 2019. Police said 77-year-old Betty Clark, of Nashville, died in the crash. She was confined to a wheel chair at the time.

Avrit was booked on the indictment Wednesday. Police said that Avrit was driving a Chrysler van for a transporation service for disabled people at the time. He was traveling on Briley Parkway in West Nashville during a storm when he lost control.

The vehicle then rolled and hit a rock wall. Clark died as the result of injuries from the crash on July 17, 2019.

Clark’s nurse, 71-year-old Kathy Howell and Avrit were not seriously hurt.

Police said on the day of the crash, Avrit’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.