Robertson County man charged with vehicular homicide following Nashville crash, blood alcohol level 2 times legal limit

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

61-year-old Stephen Avrit, of Greenbrier, Courtesy Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Robertson County man was arrested for vehicular homicide in connection to a crash from 2019, according to Metro police.

61-year-old Stephen Avrit, of Greenbrier, is currently in the Metro Jail on a grand jury indictment charging him with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault from a van crash on July 11, 2019. Police said 77-year-old Betty Clark, of Nashville, died in the crash. She was confined to a wheel chair at the time.

Avrit was booked on the indictment Wednesday. Police said that Avrit was driving a Chrysler van for a transporation service for disabled people at the time. He was traveling on Briley Parkway in West Nashville during a storm when he lost control.

The vehicle then rolled and hit a rock wall. Clark died as the result of injuries from the crash on July 17, 2019.

Clark’s nurse, 71-year-old Kathy Howell and Avrit were not seriously hurt.

Police said on the day of the crash, Avrit’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Don't Miss

Trending Stories