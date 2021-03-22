Robertson County authorities search for suspects wanted for questioning in vehicle burglary

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people wanted for questioning in a vehicle burglary.

According to a release from authorities, it happened in the parking lot of the Ridgetop Station Park on Woodruff Avenue.

Authorities say the suspect(s) took the victim’s wallet and bought several items in the Rivergate area.

The people captured in photos are wanted for questioning in connection to the crime.

If anyone knows who they are, or more information, contact Detective Kendrick at 615-382-6151.