Robertson County authorities search for missing senior who spoke of ‘hitchhiking to Vermont’

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Robertson County Authorities are searching for a missing senior who left his assisted living facility and spoke of hitchhiking.

Robertson County Sheriff’s Office officials said 65-year-old Andrew R. Liberty has several medical issues. Liberty left the Whitehaven Assisted Living facility in Adams, Tennessee Monday morning. Liberty does not have a vehicle and talked about hitchhiking to Vermont.

Contact Central Dispatch at 615-384-4911 with more information.

