Robertson County authorities search for missing 46-year-old man

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Robertson County authorities are searching for a missing 46-year-old man.

According to a release, Brian David Eckhardt was last seen on August 29 near Tom Austin Highway near Tristar/Northcrest Medical Center in Springfield.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, khaki shorts and white tennis shoes. Eckhardt was also carrying other clothing at the time he was last seen. He does not have a vehicle and will likely be walking.

Authorities say if you see him, call the RCSO tip line at 615-382-6600.