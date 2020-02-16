Robertson Co. crash shuts down I-65 SB lanes, reports of child ejected

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. – The Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Response Team is investigating a crash on Interstate 65 southbound where a child was reportedly ejected from a car.

Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 a vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lanes and hit another vehicle head on near MM 108.

There are early reports that a child was ejected and flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

There is no time frame for when the southbound lanes will reopen, as the scene remains active at this time.

No information on the conditions of any patients are available, according to THP.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.