Robert E. Lee statue vandalized in Charlottesville

The city of Charlottesville, Virginia covered up graffiti spray-painted on the base of a confederate soldier statue.

Tarps were placed over the vandalism on the Robert E. Lee statue in Market Street Park Thursday night. Officials say someone targeted the statue and another one.

They spray-painted the words “Impeach Trump” and “This is racist” on the base.

Clean up will begin Monday, but city staff says that process could take longer than it has in the past.

Authorities are looking for the person or persons responsible.