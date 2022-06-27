NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This year’s Fourth of July weekend is expected to go down in the travel record books, according to AAA.

In an effort to make traveling on the roads smoother, Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be putting a halt to road construction this weekend.

“With so many people hitting the road we want to do all we can to ensure they reach their destinations safely and without necessary delays,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We are doing so by suspending lane closures during this busy holiday travel time.”

AAA predicts more than a million Tennesseans will be traveling for Independence Day with 92% of them driving.

TDOT said roadwork lane closures on interstates and state routes will be suspended starting at 6am Friday through 6am Tuesday.

However, workers may still be on-site in some construction zones that are long-term projects. Therefore, reduced speed limits in work zones will remain in effect. Drivers caught speeding could face a fine up to $500.

TDOT said ‘Know before you go!’ by checking travel conditions ahead of time. Folks can call 511 to get updated information or click on this link for the latest information.