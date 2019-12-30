Several people rescued from vehicles as flooding continues in parts of Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Flash flooding has caused several road closures in Davidson County Sunday.

According to authorities, this to lead to water rescues in Nashville this evening.

According to reports, several roadways became submerged Sunday night as storms moved throughout Middle Tennessee. Several people were rescued from their vehicles at Nolensville Pike and Culbertson Road and Nolensville Pike and Bluff Road in south Nashville.

The Office of Emergency Management reported that five people were rescued from three vehicles.

