Roads being prepared for ice in northwest Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A winter weather system has been wreaking havoc across the country, causing a 29-vehicle pileup with multiple injuries in Oklahoma City as well as more than 100 wrecks in a five-hour period in Kansas City. Southern Kentucky and northwestern Middle Tennessee are in line for ice starting late Tuesday night and continuing into Thursday.

Both the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are getting ready to deal with this winter system

Nichole Lawrence, TDOT Community Relations Officer, told News 2 crews are already out treating roads in northwest Middle Tennessee. “In West Tennessee, our Northern counties, which above I-40, which includes Benton, Carroll, Henry Weakly, you know, all of those counties along that stretch of interstate 40, we started applying our salt brine mixture to our roads today. We’ll continue that tomorrow to make sure that all of our areas are covered.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is also preparing, but since rain is expected first, they’re not treating the roads yet. Wes Watt, Public Information Officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Region 3, told News 2 it will be more of a reactive event instead of a proactive event for them.

“Our snow and ice operations team will be monitoring the forecast tonight and tomorrow and into tomorrow night. So we’ll have a better understanding of what’s going on. Our crews are preparing today. They’re getting all their equipment ready, chain saws, all their trucks, tremors, because we are expecting possible tree limbs and trees and debris on the roadway from this.”

In the coming days, the best thing you can do if there’s ice in your area is to stay off the roads. If you have to drive, prepare ahead of time and take it slow.