CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville Police are urging drivers to use an alternate route after an asphalt truck overturned on the 41-A bypass near 1590 Ashland City Road.

(Courtesy of Clarksville Police Department)

Authorities stated the bypass will be closed in both directions between Seven Mile Ferry Road and Glendale Drive.

There is no estimate for reopening at this point.