Road shut down following pursuit in Clarksville, THP leads investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are warning drivers to stay away from the intersection of New Providence Boulevard and Peachers Mill Road.
Clarksville police said a vehicle hit a utility pole there. There’s a crash involving a Sheriff’s deputy following a pursuit. Investigators plan to keep the area closed for possibly up to 13 more hours.
Investigators said it began as a hit and run and ended up involving a chase with a pickup truck.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is now leading the investigation and will release a preliminary report when it is available.
No other information was immediately released and News 2 will continue to follow this for updates.