Road shut down following pursuit in Clarksville, THP leads investigation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are warning drivers to stay away from the intersection of New Providence Boulevard and Peachers Mill Road.

Clarksville police said a vehicle hit a utility pole there. There’s a crash involving a Sheriff’s deputy following a pursuit. Investigators plan to keep the area closed for possibly up to 13 more hours.

Investigators said it began as a hit and run and ended up involving a chase with a pickup truck.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is now leading the investigation and will release a preliminary report when it is available.

No other information was immediately released and News 2 will continue to follow this for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss