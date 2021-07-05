Road shut down following pursuit in Clarksville, THP leads investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are warning drivers to stay away from the intersection of New Providence Boulevard and Peachers Mill Road.

Clarksville police said a vehicle hit a utility pole there. There’s a crash involving a Sheriff’s deputy following a pursuit. Investigators plan to keep the area closed for possibly up to 13 more hours.

Investigators said it began as a hit and run and ended up involving a chase with a pickup truck.

Please try and avoid Providence Blvd and Peachers Mill Rd. area as our crews work to changeout a broke pole pic.twitter.com/fkCXo6qN5M — CDE Lightband (@CDELightband) July 5, 2021

Tennessee Highway Patrol is now leading the investigation and will release a preliminary report when it is available.

No other information was immediately released and News 2 will continue to follow this for updates.