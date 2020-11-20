Road rage leads to shots fired in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Neighbors are still shaken by a road rage shooting incident in a normally quiet Hendersonville neighborhood.

The incident happened Tuesday, November 17, just before 8 p.m.

What precipitated the shooting on Dale Drive is not exactly known, but it ended around a dead-end street where bullets were flying and a vehicle was struck at least twice.

A homeowner on Dale Drive, who asked not to be identified, said it was frightening.

“It freaked me out,” she said standing in front of her house.

The woman said she heard the shots and at first didn’t know what to think. She said she is nervous now, especially since her grandson often stays with her.

“I’m scared,” the woman said. “I’ve never went through anything like this before and to have it happen in front of my house. I mean I’m not used to this. I don’t even know what a gunshot sounds like. I was like this is kinda weird for fireworks. But then the police showed up 10 minutes later and I’m like are you kidding me.”

Home surveillance footage shows the end of the road rage shooting incident. The video shows a small car jumping a curb, driving across a front lawn, and then accelerating up Dale Drive. The video also shows a Dodge pickup truck turning around and then rapidly following behind the small car.

Police said the shooter was in the truck. When the bullets started flying, other residents began calling 911.

911: What’s the location of your emergency? Caller: Gunshots, is what it sounded like, and there was a car chase. 911: How many gunshots did you hear? Caller: There were at least 2 911 Call

Police told News 2, at least two shots hit the small car which was occupied by two people. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

Sgt. Christopher Gagnon said, “It was described to us as some tailgating going on, and then a middle finger was thrown up, and then that escalated the situation.”

The grandmother on Dale Drive added, “Yeah, I hope they find who did it. It’s a nice neighborhood. It’s too bad I moved from Illinois out here to have people shooting in front of my house.”

Police said the driver who fired the shots is looking at some serious felonies that could range from reckless endangerment to attempted murder.

Police are looking for that pickup, described as a dark colored dodge.