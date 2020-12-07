Road Rage: AAA survey finds 79% of Americans exhibit aggressive driving behaviors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A recent survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found, on average, men exhibit more aggressive driving behaviors than women.

The categories included speeding (15 mph or more above the speed limit) on freeways, tailgating, making rude gestures and honking, driving through a red light, and merging dangerously.

The percentage of men committing the behaviors was higher than women in every category, with the most common issue being speeding. Of the men surveyed, 52% admitted to speeding during the course of 2019.

However, 44.6% of the women surveyed also admitted to speeding.

According to AAA, the problem goes beyond gender. It can also be divided by age, with younger drivers generally being more aggressive than older drivers. AAA says that 79% of Americans exhibit aggressive behaviors behind the wheel.



AAA also noted the stress of 2020 has compounded the issues of aggressive driving. The organization asks that people remember to follow the rules of the road and be considerate drivers.

To find tips on how to manage aggressive driving from AAA, click here.