Road crews work around the clock, preparing for weather moving through Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The break in the weather the past 30 hours or so mixed with a little bit of sunshine went a long way for Metro Public Works, as they now look ahead at the next weather event moving through Nashville.

Phillip Jones, Assistant Director over Operations at Metro Public Works said they have plenty of salt and are prepared to shift gears from the secondary roadways back to primary roads once those roads start to get covered again.

“We will stay on our 12-hour shifts and that will be one of the things that help us the most, especially with the primaries as we are already here ready to react,” Jones explained to News 2.

Crews are working 12-hour shifts, 24-7 covering 1,800 miles of roadway.

“Looking at the temps for tonight we are going to stay up, 29 to 30 which will really help as far as keeping things cleaned up, keeping the streets clear. That will make a big difference, but we just got to keep in mind still a lot of the side streets that didn’t get any treatment it’s making it even worse for those side streets so everybody still needs to be very cautious.”

Jones said they are keeping a close eye on what’s moving through, best case scenario would be snow and worse case would be freezing rain.

“If we can stay ahead of it, keep it off where we don’t get any, we can keep these primaries clear. When the freezing rain happens then it’s just a matter of using the salt and calcium to keep that melted. Then we should be in get shape,” said Jones.

When crews have cleared their primary and secondary routes, they will begin tackling some of the backroads and neighborhoods. Jones asked everyone to remain patient as they have received hundreds of requests through the hub.