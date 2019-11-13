Road closures to be aware of for the CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– You can expect some road closures and delays due to the 53rd Annual CMA Awards Wednesday-Thursday.
The CMA’s are happening Wednesday from 7-10 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.
Until Thursday at 6 p.m.–the northbound sidewalk along 6th Avenue next to Bridgestone Arena and Broadway to Demonbreun Street will be closed.
Until 3:00 a.m. Thursday:
- One westbound lane as well as the westbound sidewalk next to Bridgestone Arena along Demonbreun Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue will be closed.
- 6th Avenue between Demonbreun Street and Broadway will be closed.
- Demonbreun Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue and sidewalks will be closed.
- 5th Avenue from Broadway to Demonbreun Street will be closed, leaving the northbound lane open after Hilton Drive for Hilton exit only.
- In addition, the sidewalk next to Bridgestone Arena along 5th Avenue from Broadway to Demonbreun Street will also be closed.
- 6th Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street
- 5th Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Broadway
- Demonbreun Street from 4th Avenue to 8th Avenue
- 7th Avenue from Demonbreun Street to Broadway
- McGavock Street from 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue
- Meters along 4th Avenue from Broadway to Hilton Driveway