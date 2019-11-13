Road closures to be aware of for the CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– You can expect some road closures and delays due to the 53rd Annual CMA Awards Wednesday-Thursday.

The CMA’s are happening Wednesday from 7-10 p.m. at Bridgestone Arena.

Until Thursday at 6 p.m.–the northbound sidewalk along 6th Avenue next to Bridgestone Arena and Broadway to Demonbreun Street will be closed.

Until 3:00 a.m. Thursday:

One westbound lane as well as the westbound sidewalk next to Bridgestone Arena along Demonbreun Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue will be closed.

6th Avenue between Demonbreun Street and Broadway will be closed.

Demonbreun Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue and sidewalks will be closed.

5th Avenue from Broadway to Demonbreun Street will be closed, leaving the northbound lane open after Hilton Drive for Hilton exit only.

In addition, the sidewalk next to Bridgestone Arena along 5th Avenue from Broadway to Demonbreun Street will also be closed.