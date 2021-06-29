Road closures for Fourth of July celebration in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple roads and sidewalks will be closed around downtown Nashville before and after the city’s Fourth of July celebration Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will also temporarily close portions of interstates near downtown from 9 pm. to 10 p.m. to avoid pedestrian usage of the interstate, vehicles stopping and parking on the interstate and the inevitable slowdown of vehicles.

TUESDAY, JUNE 29, 2021 beginning at 4 a.m.

Close 1st Avenue from Demonbreun to Church Street (REOPEN on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 by 6pm)

Close Broadway from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue (REOPEN on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 by 6pm)

Close ACME Alley (REOPEN Wednesday, July 7, 2021 by 6pm)

Close Sidewalks on Broadway (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Wednesday, July 7, 2021 by 6pm)

Close Sidewalks on east side of 5th Avenue (Demonbreun to Broadway) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Tuesday, July 6, 2021 by 6pm)

THURSDAY, JULY 1, 2021 beginning at 7 a.m.

Close northernmost Delivery Lane on Broadway from 2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for vehicle delivery access (REOPEN Tuesday, July 6, 2021 by 8am)

Close southernmost Delivery Lane on Broadway from 2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for vehicle delivery access (REOPEN Tuesday, July 6, 2021 by 8am)

Close northernmost Delivery Lane on Broadway from 3rd Avenue to 4th Avenue — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for vehicle delivery access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 8am)

Close southernmost Delivery Lane on Broadway from 3rd Avenue to 4th Avenue — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for vehicle delivery access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 8am)

Close northernmost Delivery Lane on Broadway from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for vehicle delivery access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 8am)

Close southernmost Delivery Lane on Broadway from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for vehicle delivery access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 8am)

Close Sidewalks on Broadway (2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Tuesday, July 6, 2021 by 6pm)

Close Sidewalks on Broadway (3rd Avenue to 4th Avenue) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6pm)

Close Sidewalks on Broadway (4th Avenue to 5th Avenue) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6pm)

Close Sidewalks on Korean Veterans Boulevard from South 2nd Street to 2nd Avenue — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6pm)

Close south side sidewalk John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge from South 1st Street to 3rd Avenue — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 5pm)

THURSDAY, JULY 1, 2021 beginning at 5 p.m.

Bag all meters on 4th Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on 5th Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021)

FRIDAY, JULY 2, 2021 beginning at 6 a.m.

Close Sidewalks on 3rd Avenue (Union to James Robertson Parkway) — closed for set-up s needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6pm)

Close Sidewalks on 1st Avenue (Church Street to Union) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

FRIDAY, JULY 2, 2021 beginning at 5 p.m.

Bag all meters on 2nd Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Tuesday, July 6, 2021)

Bag all meters on Commerce Street (2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on Molloy Street (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on Demonbreun (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Monday, July 5, 2021)

SATURDAY, JULY 3, 2021 beginning at 6 a.m.

Close Korean Veterans Boulevard westbound lane between Gateway Bridge and 1st Avenue, south turn lane at 1st Avenue (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am) Cone off the turn lane

Close Broadway from 2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue (REOPEN on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 by 12pm)

Close Cotton Eyed Joe’s Alley (REOPEN Tuesday, July 6, 2021 by 12pm)

Close Broadway from 3rd Avenue to 4th Avenue (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close AT&T Alley (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Broadway from 4th Avenue to 5th Avenue (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Downtown Sporting Club Alley (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Reroute south-bound lanes of 4th Avenue North from Commerce Street to Broadway to two-way traffic (REOPEN by Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am) — Place 50 orange cones at SE corner of 4th Avenue and Commerce Street and 25 orange cones at SE corner of 4th Avenue and Broadway.

Close Sidewalks on west side of 1st Avenue (Demonbreun to Korean Veterans Boulevard) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 12pm)

Close Sidewalks on 2nd Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Tuesday, July 6, 2021 by 12pm)

Close Sidewalks on 3rd Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on 4th Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on west side of 5th Avenue (Demonbreun to Broadway) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 10am)

Close Sidewalks on 6th Avenue (Demonbreun to Broadway) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Broadway (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Commerce Street (2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Union (3rd Avenue to Woodland Street Bridge) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Molloy Street (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 5pm)

Close Sidewalks on Demonbreun (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 5pm)

Parking Permits for 24 meters along the east side of 2nd Avenue from Broadway to Church Street (through Monday, July 5, 2021)

Parking Permits for the 12 meters along 4th Avenue from Broadway to Demonbreun (through Monday, July 5, 2021)

SATURDAY, JULY 3, 2021 beginning at 5 p.m.

Bag all meters on Korean Veterans Boulevard (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Tuesday, July 6, 2021) Cone off the parking spaces from the travel lanes on both the north and south sides of KVB

Bag all meters on 2nd Avenue (Commerce Street to Church Street) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on 3rd Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on 6th Avenue (Demonbreun to Broadway) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on 7th Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on 8th Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on 9th Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on Broadway (5th Avenue to 6th Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on Broadway (6th Avenue to 7th Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on Broadway (7th Avenue to 8th Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on Broadway (8th Avenue to 9th Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on Broadway (9th Avenue to 10th Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on Commerce Street (3rd Avenue to 10th Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on Church Street (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on Bank Street (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on Molloy Street (2nd Avenue to 4th Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on 1st Avenue (Church Street to Union) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on the Gay Street Connector (1st Avenue to 1st Avenue) – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021)

Bag all meters on Korean Veterans Boulevard from 2nd Avenue to 8th Avenue – NO PARKING (REMOVE BAGS on Monday, July 5, 2021) — Cone off the parking spaces from the travel lanes on both the north and south sides of KVB and place an additional 25 orange cones on the SE corner of 6th Avenue & KVB.

Cover all “NO PARKING 6am to 6pm” / “Loading Zone” signs on Commerce Street (2nd Avenue to 10th Avenue) — NO PARKING (REMOVE COVERS Monday, July 5, 2021)

Cover all “NO PARKING 6am to 6pm” and ALL OTHER “NO PARKING” signs on Broadway (5th Avenue to 12th Avenue) — NO PARKING (REMOVE COVERS Monday, July 5, 2021)

Cover all “Loading Zone” signs on east side of 3rd Avenue (Broadway to Demonbreun) — NO PARKING (REMOVE COVERS Monday, July 5, 2021)

SATURDAY, JULY 3, 2021 beginning at 11 p.m.

Close Victory Lane from South 1st Street to South 2nd Street (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 12pm)

Close South 1st Street from Victory Lane to South 2nd Street (1st becomes Davidson) (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 12pm)

Close Sidewalks on Victory Lane (South 1st Street to South 2nd Street) — closed for set-up as needed (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 12pm)

Close Sidewalks on South 1st Street (Victory Lane to South 2nd Street – 1st becomes Davidson) — closed for set-up as needed (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 12pm)

SUNDAY, JULY 4, 2021 beginning at 5 a.m.

Close Broadway from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Broadway from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close 5th Avenue from Demonbreun to Commerce Street (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY – NO THRU TRAFFIC) (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close 6th Avenue from Demonbreun to Broadway (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY- NO THRU TRAFFIC) (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close 1st Avenue from Church Street to Union Street (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Church Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Bank Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Gay Street Connector from 1st Avenue to 1st Avenue (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close 1st Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Molloy Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Demonbreun from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Demonbreun eastbound lane from 3rd Avenue to 2nd Avenue (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Grumpy’s Bail Bonds Alley (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Asurion Alley (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

SUNDAY, JULY 4, 2021 beginning at 6 a.m.

Close Symphony Place (REOPEN Sunday, July 5, 2020 by 6am)

Close in-bound lanes of Korean Veterans Boulevard/Gateway Bridge from South 2nd Street to 2nd Avenue (REOPEN by Monday, July 5, 2021 by 12am)

Reroute out-bound lanes of Korean Veterans Boulevard/Gateway Bridge to two-way traffic from 2nd Avenue to South 2nd Street (Remove Cones and REOPEN on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 8:30pm)

Close 4th Avenue cut-out area (East side of street) near Schermerhorn just north of Demonbreun (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on 2nd Avenue (Church Street to Union) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on 3rd Avenue (Commerce Street to Union) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on 5th Avenue (Broadway to Commerce Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on 7th Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on 8th Avenue (Demonbreun to Commerce Street) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Broadway (6th Avenue to 7th Avenue) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Broadway (7th Avenue to 8th Avenue) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Church Street (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Bank Street (1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on James Robertson Parkway (3rd Avenue to James Robertson Parkway Bridge) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on 2nd Avenue (Commerce Street to Church Street) — closed for set-up s needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Commerce Street (3rd Avenue to 8th Avenue) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Sidewalks on Demonbreun (2nd Avenue to 8th Avenue) — closed for set-up as needed; otherwise to remain open for pedestrian access (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

SUNDAY, JULY 4, 2021 beginning at 7 a.m.

Close Broadway from 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close 2nd Avenue from Commerce Street to Church Street (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close 3rd Avenue from Demonbreun to Commerce Street (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY – NO THRU TRAFFIC) (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close 4th Avenue from Demonbreun to Commerce Street (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY- NO THRU TRAFFIC) (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close 7th Avenue from Demonbreun to Commerce Street (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Commerce Street from 2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue (REOPEN on Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

Close Opry Place (Ryman Alley) (REOPEN Monday, July 5, 2021 by 6am)

SUNDAY, JULY 4, 2021 beginning at 8 p.m.

Close Woodland Street Bridge (REOPEN immediately following conclusion of fireworks show)

Close 2nd Avenue from Church Street to Union Street (REOPEN Immediately following conclusion of fireworks show)

Close Church Street from 2nd Avenue to 3rd Avenue (REOPEN Immediately following conclusion of fireworks show)

Close Union Street from 3rd Avenue to Woodland Street Bridge (REOPEN Immediately following conclusion of fireworks show)

Close the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge (REOPEN immediately following conclusion of fireworks show) (time closed at discretion of MNPD and Fire Marshal Office)

The Woodland Street Bridge and John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge will re-open immediately upon the conclusion of the fireworks show. All roads are expected to re-open no later than 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7.