NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville International Airport (BNA) wants to remind those heading to the airport on Tuesday night that an alternate route will be used to reach the terminal.

📣 UPCOMING ROAD CLOSURE: The I-40 eastbound ramp (Exit 216A) will be closed for NES to perform utility work on the Discrete ramp to the #BNA Terminal from Tuesday, June 21 at 10 p.m. – Wednesday, June 22 at 4 a.m. Swipe for closure exhibit. pic.twitter.com/IMZZlsuD37 — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) June 17, 2022

The Nashville Electric Service will be performing utility work on the ramp located at Exit 216A, located off of Interstate 40 East. This will occur from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday. During this time, Terminal Drive (Exit 216A) will be closed. To reach the terminals, Fly Nashville is asking you to take exit 216B (Donelson Pike).

Travel impacts should be minimal to near zero as the work will occur during non-peak hours when the airport is the busiest.