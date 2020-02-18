Road closes after landslide causes 2 homes to collapse in West Tennessee

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Fire Chief of Hardin County told News 2 that there is major damage to a road there after a landslide.

The landslide caused two homes to collapse over the weekend in Hardin County.

The Chief said the 4800 block of Glendale Road is closed off. The road started to slide. This is next to the Tennessee River where the homes slid into the water.

The landslide itself it still an active scene, as far as moving goes. He said no other homes are in danger at this time and nobody was hurt.

The Chief says the long-term solution would be to build new roads in the area.

This is a developing story.