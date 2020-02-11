Road closed due to floodwaters in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNT, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rising floodwaters closed seven roads Tuesday morning across Rutherford County.

Drivers were asked to be cautious when crossing three other roads.

Roads closed include:

Goochie Ford Road at the slab.

Stones River Road at the slab.

Christiana-Fosterville Road and Highway 269 at the slab.

Vaught Road at Cripple Creek Road.

Powells Chapel Road at the bridge.

Powells Chapel Road at the slab.

Mt. Vernon Road at Highway 99 near Eagleville.

Roads with high water but passable with caution are:

Epps Mill at Plainview Road.

The 2300 block of Kingwood Road off state Route 96 West (Franklin Highway).

Sulphur Springs Road near Buckeye Valley Road.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to be extra careful when driving in the high water roads this week.

