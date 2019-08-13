Road blocked by downed utility pole in Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Power has been restored after a broken utility pole caused an outage early Tuesday morning.

The pole is located on Second Avenue North near Cement Plant Road.

Crews were called out to the scene after the downed pole was reported. As many as 1,200 in the area were without power for hours while crews worked to restore electricity.

Lines are still down near the damaged pole and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately released. The cause of the damaged pole is unknown.