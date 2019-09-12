Road blocked by broken utility pole in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash has closed a major road in Hermitage and is not expected to reopen until after the morning commute Thursday.

The crash happened on Andrew Jackson Parkway near Old Lebanon Dirt Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Metro police said Andrew Jackson Parkway is completely closed due to a broken NES pole and wires across the roadway after the crash.

The northbound lanes are closed at Old Lebanon Dirt Road while southbound is closed at the Music City Star station.

Once the pole is set, several lines belonging to both NES and AT&T will need to be repaired and then re-attached, according to Metro police. These lines are both parallel to and across the roadway.

Metro police said the short-term goal is to open one lane in each direction. On-scene personnel feel confident Andrew Jackson Parkway will remain completely closed at least through rush hour.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.