RiverGate Mall issues guidelines for reopening Monday

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — RiverGate Mall is planning to reopen for business on Monday, May 11 after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mall will operate on modified hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The mall will be suspending all events through June 1, reducing seating capacity in the food court to 50 percent, suspending stroller and wheelchair rentals, keeping high touch point areas like the children’s play area and water fountains closed, removing benches from the common area, and will increase frequency of cleaning and sanitizing areas.

The mall will be requiring all shoppers, employees, and vendors to wear a cloth face covering or mask. Management is requesting stores and restaurants to operate with occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and closing fitting rooms.

