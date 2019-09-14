Nashville sees rise in calls to suicide hotline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s Mental Health Cooperative Center shared recent data with News 2 that shows an increase in calls to their suicide hotline.

Earlier this week, the community was shaken by a murder-suicide in Hermitage that killed three people.

Senior Vice President of the Center, Amanda Bracht, said they typically do see an increase in crisis care during the summer months. The Center’s crisis line takes statewide calls, 24/7,

“In the month of July, we had around 5,000 calls. That number went up about 12 percent to where almost 6,000 calls came in. Which was a lot higher than what we had anticipated. So far for the month of September, we’re on target to have a busy month.”

The Center reports that in-person visits also increased by 25%,

“If we need to do a face-to-face assessment, we are deeming that that person is at imminent risk of harming themselves or others due to their mental illness,” said Bracht

News 2 spoke to the Crisis Triage Supervisor, Joely Winn. She explained that their triage counselors work with a variety of scenarios,

“They do cover the spectrum from, ‘I’ve just arrived into town off a Greyhound bus, I don’t know Nashville and I need some help.’ or someone at home who is in desperate need, is at the end of the rope and is telling me they have a loaded gun.”

Winn has over twenty years of experience working in crisis care. She said the top priority of triage counselors is to let callers know about resources,

“I’m here to help, there is help out there. We talk to them about why their life matters, and what they have to live for,” said Winn

The Center is funded through the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and partial funding from Metro Government. Children and adults can be seen at the Center, and everyone is treated regardless of their ability to pay.

For more details about suicide visit this link.

To access crisis services: Call the Center’s triage line at 615-726-0125 or the toll-free line at 855-274-7471. You can also walk in at their 24/7 center located at 250 Cumberland Bend Drive, Nashville, TN 37228.