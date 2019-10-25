Reward offered in fires that destroyed business, home of Tennessee ‘Keto doctor’

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking tips from the public after fires earlier this year that destroyed the home and business of the world-renowned “Keto doctor” in Benton County.

According to the TBI, The Berry Clinic on East Main Street in Camden burned March 25. The business was the practice of Dr. Kenneth Berry, known as the “Keto doctor.” On October 2, fire destroyed his home on Douglas Drive in Holladay.

(Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

(Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Investigators said both fires were classified as “undetermined.”

Anyone with information on either fire is urged to contact the Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. The TBI said a reward of up to $5,000 could be distributed for tips that lead to information in the case.