Reward offered in arrest of suspect involved in Shelbyville 14-year-old’s murder

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A reward is now being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the murder case of 14-year-old Israel Diego Pascual.

Investigators say the high school freshman had just finished doing laundry with his family when he was gunned down by 39-year-old Horatio Lewis Rice.

Rice is now on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list.

“I can’t wrap my head around it. I just can’t,” said Kelli Smith.

Smith, who once coached Israel in soccer and whose son also played sports with him, described feeling, “broken-hearted to say the least. Very sad. I don’t even know how the parents and brother are comprehending what happened.”

Pascual was murdered outside the Duck River Laundry on N. Main street in Shelbyville on Monday night.

Rice is now wanted for First Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder for Pascual’s 22-year-old brother, Adolfo.

“To know someone can walk up and hurt him, knowing he was innocent and had nothing to do with what was going on,” said Smith while holding back tears. “It’s awful that someone could do that.”

CrimeStoppers is offering up to $1,000 for any information that leads to Rice’s arrest. He is believed to be traveling with his girlfriend, Tiffany Taylor, also known as Tiffany Rice.

TBI is also offering a reward of up to $2,500. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.