Reward offered for 150-pound tortoise missing from Cheatham County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family is searching for their beloved tortoise who escaped from its enclosure in Cheatham County nearly two months ago.

Solomon is a 15-year-old African Sulcata Tortoise and went missing from his pen at his home off Cheatham Dam Road in Ashland City on June 8.

His owner, Michael Lathwood, estimates Solomon got out between 3 and 4 p.m.

Lathwood told News 2 Solomon is a beloved family pet who has been with his family since birth.

Solomon is a vegetarian land tortoise, meaning he cannot swim. He weighs close to 150 pounds.

Lathwood said Solomon is comfortable around people and domestic pets. He is not a water animal so Lathwood asks anyone who spots him to not take him to the water.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lathwood on Facebook or to call 615-981-2793 or 615-308-3234.