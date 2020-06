NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after at least three cows were killed by crossbow in Grundy County.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported the livestock were killed at a farm on Johnny Parsons Road.

The owner is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Melanie McCormick or Sergeant Billy Harris at 931-692-3466.