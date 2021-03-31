Reward increases to find driver who killed beloved goose at Old Hickory marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The reward to find the driver who killed a beloved goose at Old Hickory Marina increased due to a GoFundMe.

Barnyard was a goose who called the Blue Turtle Bay Marina home for the last 15 years. He was run over by a vehicle the morning of March 20, according to Beth-Anne Gentry.

Gentry has a boat at the marina in Old Hickory and posted surveillance video of someone running over Barnyard. They hope to identify the driver soon.

Marina Manager, Taylor Hockaday, was the one who discovered Barnyard dead that morning. She posted the following message on Facebook on March 26:

“Blue Turtle Bay Marina and Sam’s Sports Grill have started a GoFundMe to help raise money for the reward. If the responsible person has not been turned in by June 1, 2021, all proceeds raised will be used to honor Barnyard with a memorial at our facility, and to make donations in his name towards causes to protect animals like himself. Let’s get justice for Barnyard!”

As of Wednesday morning, the GoFundMe has raised more than $2,200.

After reviewing the video, Metro Animal Care and Control has said it will investigate. Anyone with information is urged to contact MACC at 615-862-7928.