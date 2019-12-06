Reward increased for information leading to the arrest of escaped juveniles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are still searching for two of the four teenagers who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville Saturday night.

The two other teens that escaped, Calvin Howse and Decorrius Wright, were re-captured Tuesday night in Madison.

Morris Marsh and Brandon Caruthers, both 17, are still on the run.

Marsh is suspected of killing a man in April, but police say both the teens should be considered dangerous.

The company that operates Nashville’s Juvenile Detention Center increased the reward money for information leading to the arrest to $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.



