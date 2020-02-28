Reward for information leading to Evelyn Boswell increases to more than $60,000

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The reward for information leading to the return of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell has increased to over $60,000.

According to a continually updated post from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the total reward has now reached $60,450 as of Friday morning.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced at a press conference on February 21 that he was personally contributing $1,000 to the reward. Shortly after, Ballad Health added $25,000 and CEO Alan Levine contributed $5,000 to the reward total.

By Monday, the reward was up to almost $59,000.

Additions to the reward have come from individuals, businesses and local organizations.

If you would like to donate to add to the reward, call SCSO at 423-279-6064.

If anyone has any information on Evelyn’s whereabouts or her disappearance, they are encouraged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the sheriff’s office at 423-279-7330.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the search for Evelyn Boswell.





