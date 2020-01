MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) —There will be a special retirement party in Manchester Friday.

Bradford Health Services will sponsor a party for police K-9 Roccon and his handler Dale Robertson.

Roccon has worked for the city of Manchester for five years.

Bradford Health wanted to show its appreciation for Roccon as he once tracked down a resident who went missing from an assisted living facility. He has also been involved in multiple drug busts.

Congrats Roccon!