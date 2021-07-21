Retired MNPD officer encourages self-defense training after Sobro attempted rape

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police say a man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself in front of a woman inside a Sobro restaurant and attempted to rape her.

Police say 39-year-old Fredrick Talley is behind bars after he walked into The Goat on Elm Street and Third Avenue and randomly attacked a woman sitting at a table. Talley allegedly grabbed the woman from behind after exposing himself and tried to force her head near his groin.

“I would imagine that the shock would be so much you’d be like ‘am I really seeing what I just saw?’ So, I’m sure it was quite shocking,” said Bob Allen, Director of Training at Royal Range.

Allen, a retired MNPD officer, says he’s never heard of such a crime happening in a public place.

“I hate it for the person it occurred to, but you wonder why did that happen? What was wrong with that person?” Allen said.

He said it’s never a bad idea, especially for women, to have self-defense training in case a situation like this unfolds.

“Our hope is, ‘I learn all that stuff and never have to apply it.’ But it’s better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it,” Allen said.

A good way to avoid someone approaching into your personal space, according to Allen, is to come up with a prepared statement while walking away from the suspect.

“‘Don’t have time man, got to go, picking the grandkids up.’ And then I turn, and walk away,” Allen said.

But he also suggests having physical tools, like pepper spray, in case that close contact is made with a potentially dangerous person.

“Because in today’s society, you never know what is coming in the door, whether it’s an active shooter or robbery or what. So just kind of playing those games in your head like, ‘what would I do if this happened?'” Allen said.

Police say the victim suffered a large bruise because of the attack. Talley was booked on Tuesday and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

News 2 reached out to The Goat for a comment and for security video of the incident, but the manager declined.