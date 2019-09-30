Retired K-9 awarded highest honor for heroism during Afghan raid

(WFLA) — A retired Air Force K-9 received the highest honor for military dogs after saving lives in an Afghanistan raid.

K-9 Troll, a 12-year-old Dutch shepherd from El Paso, Texas, was recently awarded the “Lois Pope K9 Medal of Courage” for his work sniffing out IEDs, patrolling, and standing guard in a 2012 Afghanistan raid.

IEDs threaten American troops and local Afghan civilians, so every bomb found by a K-9 military dog saves many lives.

Troll’s handler, Staff Sergeant Robert Wilson, was awarded with the USA Air Force Combat Action Medal in 2013 for his roll during the raid. Now it’s Troll’s turn to get his recognition.

Congratulations Troll!

To purchase a K-9 care package for our military dogs overseas, click this link.